Fantastic wedding venues in Suffolk

With gorgeous stretches of stunning coastline, wonderful rolling countryside and magnificently historic towns and villages, it’s easy to see why Suffolk is such an attractive place to have your wedding. Here are some great venues the county has to offer

• Wingfield Barns

Church Road, Wingfield, Suffolk IP21 5RA | 01379 384505 | office.manager@wingfieldbarns.co.uk

A Grade II listed, timber-framed 16th century barn in the heart of the Waveney Valley, Wingfield Barns is a unique venue filled with romance and tranquillity. Wingfield Barns has charm and magnificence yet remains informal, relaxed and welcoming. It offers you a blank canvas and exclusive use of the three historical barns and gardens, plus use of Studio 1 for bridal preparations, and a large car park.

Use your own suppliers or work with theirs, and there’s no extra charge for setting up the day before or rushing your break-down afterwards, with carriages at midnight (music until 11pm). From 2021 they are renewing their wedding ceremony license for civil ceremonies. THeir wedding coordinator works with you from the day of your viewing until the last guest departs on the evening, helping you have the wedding you dreamed of.

Hintlesham Hintlesham

• Woodhall Manor

Woodhall Drive Sutton, Woodbridge IP12 3EG | 01394 411288

Steeped in history and surrounded by nine acres of picturesque countryside, Woodhall Manor is the perfect exclusive use venue for your Suffolk wedding. Packed full of character and charm, there really is no better place to gather your friends and family to celebrate such a special day.

There are plenty of beautiful spaces to choose from for your ceremony inside the manor and in the grounds. Say ‘I do’ in The Cherry Blossom, a romantic ceremony room set withing the walled garden. During the warmer months, why not take advantage of the abundance of outside space by marrying in the enchanting garden Dovecote? There are 14 ensuite bedrooms in the manor, so you can enjoy a relaxing night’s sleep.

Head to the Garden Lounge to get the party started. With a spacious dancefloor, welcoming bar, and space for live entertainment, you and your guests are guaranteed a fabulous celebration!

Woodhall Manor Woodhall Manor

• Seckford Hall

Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU | 01394 385678

Set in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, you won’t find a more romantic setting for your wedding day. A stunning country house hotel near the Suffolk Heritage Coast, Seckford Hall boasts 34 acres of breath-taking grounds and 35 bedrooms for you to enjoy. You can capture some spectacular wedding photos surrounded by blooming flowers and natural landscapes.

Choose to marry outside on the Victorian style Band Stand, or head inside to The Grand Hall, an indoor ceremony space flooded with natural light and views of the lake.

If it’s some pre-wedding pampering and relaxation you’re after, Seckford Hall has you covered. Seckford Spa is home to a hot tub, pool, and onsite café. Enjoy some peace and tranquillity as you relax poolside, or perhaps you’d rather take advantage of some of the treatments on offer? Indulge in a refreshing facial or a calming massage. After all, your wedding is all about you!

Seckford Hall Seckford Hall

• Hintlesham Hall

Hintlesham, Ipswich, IP8 3NS | 01473 652334

Hintlesham Hall... the perfect place to say ‘I do’. A luxurious country house hotel, built around a magnificent mansion dating back to 1448 and now a Grade 1 listed building, Hintlesham Hall is widely recognised as one of the most prestigious and romantic wedding venues in Suffolk and has everything you require for your perfect day.

Every wedding is unique and their experienced events team will passionately work with you from your initial enquiry to the day itself to create your dream wedding.

Coupled with the Hall’s reputation for excellent food, friendly and attentive service, luxury surroundings and memorable photo opportunities, they’ll ensure you have a truly special day.

They offer a flexible range of wedding packages including exclusive use of the Hall.

Hintlesham Hall Hintlesham Hall

• Copdock Hall

Church Lane, Copdock, IP8 3JZ | 01473 730906

Copdock Hall is a stunning Grade II-listed Elizabethan barn, located in the beautiful Suffolk countryside but within easy access of main roads and key transport links.

An exquisite wedding venue, it offers 48-hour hire for couples allowing time to decorate and personalise ahead of your big day. Licensed for civil ceremonies – even outdoors - but also located next to picturesque St Peter’s church, Copdock Hall can cater for small intimate weddings as well as large groups.

An event manager is on hand from your pre-wedding meeting to the big day itself and there is a spacious bridal room for preparations. All areas are fully accessible on one level and the grounds offer extensive photo opportunities including a vineyard producing white and rose wine, plus sparkling rose.

Nearby there is a range of accommodation for an overnight stay or a weekend away. It has all the ingredients of the perfect wedding venue – why not come and see for yourself?

Copdock Hall Copdock Hall

• The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall

Hall Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich | 01473 333741 | events@kesgravehall.com

What makes The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall special? When asked this question it’s incredibly difficult to sum up in a few words but they’ll try! Catch anyone walking in the door for the first time you will see their eyes light up, as one of Suffolk’s most unique event venues it has definitely got plenty of wow factor.

The area has been designed with huge attention to detail from the silk-lined walls and leather sofas to the fabulous lighting and black starlit ceiling. In the evening, part of the fun is to turn down the lights (which can be themed to match the colour scheme), turn up the music and the haze machine and party.

Gwenny, the Event Organiser, has a wealth of experience when it comes to organising weddings and she will be with you every step of the way from the first planning meeting to the day itself. The Kesgrave Hall team will run the day with huge attention to detail allowing the wedding party to relax and enjoy their special day. The menus have been specially chosen by executive head chef Stuart Oliver, with delicious food cooked in the Hangar’s dedicated kitchen. Photo opportunities abound in the upper garden which is dedicated to weddings, parties and events in the Hangar.

To complete the picture Milsoms Kesgrave Hall has 23 bedrooms which can be booked for the bridal party. Another idea is to arrive and stay the night before by booking The Bunker with its own terrace and enjoy an informal barbecue with family and close friends.

Kesgrave Hall Kesgrave Hall

• Snape Maltings

Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Snape, IP17 1SP | 01728 687 129

A wedding venue like no other, the redeveloped Victorian industrial buildings of Snape Maltings, set against a breathtaking landscape of water, reeds and sky, offer the perfect backdrop for your special day.

Embrace their unique locations to say ‘I do’ - including the internationally renowned Concert Hall stage, the boardwalk amongst the reeds or the Concert Hall Restaurant with views across the River Alde.

They also have several wonderful spaces for your reception, including the Concert Hall bar and terrace area, or the Britten Studio.

Their flexible packages are completely tailored to you, with bespoke menus created by in-house chefs using seasonal and local produce, and a dedicated event manager to be on hand for the whole day. They also have luxury accommodation to hire on site and ample free parking.

Snape Maltings Snape Maltings

• Culford Hall

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6TX | 01284 385350 | weddings@culford.co.uk

Culford Hall and its 480 acres of beautiful grounds will provide a wonderful, relaxed environment for your wedding day. They aim to create the special day of your dreams and their dedicated team will be delighted to work with you to achieve this.

The impressive 18th century house, gardens and parkland of the Culford estate offer stunning surroundings in which to celebrate your special occasion. The Parish Church is located in the grounds, enabling you to walk from your wedding ceremony, across the beautiful lawns, to the reception venue of your choice.

Culford can cater for any size party, from an intimate wedding of 50 to a large reception consisting of 300 guests.

Come and see for yourself: The best way to find out more about Culford is to come and visit them.

Culford Hall Culford Hall

