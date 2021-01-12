10 great virtual tours of Suffolk’s prettiest places

Through the magic of Google Street View and YouTube you can explore some of Suffolk’s best known locations from your phone

Framlingham Castle

The star of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Castle on the Hill’ is arguably one of Suffolk’s most iconic locations and one many of us are missing right now. Click the links below or tap ‘View on Google Maps’ for more exploring.

More views: The castle by drone | Inside and up on the battlements

Southwold to Dunwich

This walk takes in some of the finest parts of the Suffolk coast as John Rogers follows in the footsteps of author WG Sebald whose walks in our county had inspired him to write ‘The Rings of Saturn’.

Read more about Suffolk’s best beaches.

Aldeburgh Seafront

On this small stretch of Aldeburgh’s seafront you can see several elements that epitomise what’s great about our county’s coast: boats, distinctive buildings and an immaculate beach can all be found in this one area.

More views: Aldeburgh by drone | Aldeburgh Martello Tower

Rendlesham Forest UFO Trail

Not far from Woodbridge you’ll find this beautiful patch of woodland and site of one of the world’s most notorious UFO incidents.

Here are more of Suffolk’s best woodland walks.

Bury St Edmunds

There’s so much fascinating history and heritage contained in this market town that the area is perfect for a virtual tour. From the Nutshell pub to the Abbey Garden, there’s an awful lot to admire in a relatively small area.

Click here to see the virtual tour we put together for the town.

Woodbridge and Sutton Hoo

A series of stunning photos capture the sights you would see on a walk along the river at Woodbridge and among the burial mounds of Sutton Hoo.

Click here for more about Sutton Hoo and Suffolk’s many National Trust sites.

Pin Mill

We’d love nothing more than to be sat outside the Butt and Oyster pub as the Orwell flows past nearby. It’s a wonderfully serene place to be at the height of summer and the below view is a nice taste of that atmosphere.

More views: Pin Mill by drone | Pin Mill Wrecks | The Barge Match

The Bury to Clare Walk

This long-distance walk covers the 19 miles between Bury St Edmunds and Clare, two of Suffolk’s most historically important locations. If you’re missing the Suffolk countryside, this will be just what you need.

Read more about Suffolk’s castles by clicking here.

Exploring Lavenham

Around every corner of this medieval village you’ll find a different historical curiosity, making it the perfect subject for a walking tour. From the Guildhall to the so-called Harry Potter house, there’s so much to admire in Lavenham.

Click here to see more of Suffolk’s prettiest streets.

Snape Maltings

As well as being an exceptional concert hall, Snape Maltings is a beautiful area to explore with numerous walking routes running next to the River Alde. Most of us can’t explore those routes at the moment but this Google Street View is a decent second.

More views: Different angles of the halls | Listening walks at Snape

___________

